BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The G20 agriculture ministers gathered in Buenos Aires this weekend had a “frank discussion” about the fact that they do not want unilateral protectionist measures, German Agriculture Minister Julia Klockner told reporters on Saturday.

G20 Agriculture Ministers is seen at an visit at the 132th annual Argentine Rural Society's Palermo livestock and agriculture camp exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 28, 2018.REUTERS/Martin Acosta

In a joint statement, the ministers agreed not to adopt “unnecessary obstacles” to trade as global trade tensions escalate.