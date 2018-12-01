World News
December 1, 2018 / 4:26 PM / in an hour

Merkel lauds G20 agreement on need for reform of world trade

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the plenary session at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. G20 Argentina/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said global leaders had agreed at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on the need to reform the world body that regulates international trade disputes.

“Everyone is in agreement that the WTO (World Trade Organization) should be reformed. That is an important agreement,” Merkel told reporters.

Merkel also said she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and underscored her concern about recent events in the Kerch Strait, cite of a naval standoff between Russia and Ukraine, adding that all escalation should be avoided.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.