U.N.'s Guterres hopes to restart peace talks in Yemen by year-end

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the international body is “working hard to ensure the start of meaningful peace talks in Yemen” before the end of the year.

Speaking in Buenos Aires ahead of the start of the Group of 20 summit of industrialized nations, Guterres said he did not want to raise expectations over the talks, due to “a number of setbacks that have taken place,” but said he was hopeful talks would resume.

“We are working hard to create conditions for those peace talks to start, hopefully this year,” Guterres said.

A worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen has prompted Western nations to call for an end to the Saudi-led military campaign there.