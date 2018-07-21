IMF's Lagarde says Argentina 'unequivocally' making fiscal progress

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina is “unequivocally” making progress on its goals to cut its fiscal deficit as part of a $50 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Lagarde told reporters at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires that IMF staff consulted with Argentine officials after June’s inflation level of 29.5 percent printed above the target band, but that Argentina’s inflation goals were “attainable.”

“We have respect and encouragement for the policies that are being developed by the government of Argentina,” Lagarde said.