Many G20 members saw need for crypto-asset regulation: Japan official

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Many Group of 20 finance leaders said some form of regulation would eventually be necessary for crypto-assets, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

“Many G20 members didn’t take crypto-assets too positively and said some form of regulation was necessary,” the official said after the group’s gathering.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the G20 finance leaders stopped short of calling for immediate regulations on crypto-assets but called on international standard-setting bodies to continue monitoring their moves.