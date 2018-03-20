FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 20, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Many G20 members saw need for crypto-asset regulation: Japan official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Many Group of 20 finance leaders said some form of regulation would eventually be necessary for crypto-assets, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

“Many G20 members didn’t take crypto-assets too positively and said some form of regulation was necessary,” the official said after the group’s gathering.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the G20 finance leaders stopped short of calling for immediate regulations on crypto-assets but called on international standard-setting bodies to continue monitoring their moves.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.