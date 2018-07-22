FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 12:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan official: need to be careful about Trump's FX remark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Japan should be careful about recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump on currencies and it might need to convince Washington that its monetary easing is not aimed at weakening the yen but beating deflation, a finance ministry official said.

FILE PHOTO: Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The U.S. dollar fell the most in three weeks on Friday against a basket of six major currencies after Trump complained again about the greenback’s strength and about Federal Reserve interest rate rises.

The official was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the Argentine capital on Saturday.

Reporting by Scott Squires in Buenos Aires; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo

