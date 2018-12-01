France's Macron says G20 nations want 'clarity on the facts' over Khashoggi

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the plenary session at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. G20 Argentina/Handout via REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that G20 nations wanted “clarity on the facts of the Khashoggi case,” at the G20 summit of industrialized nations in Buenos Aires.

The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has strained Saudi Arabia’s ties with the West and battered the prince’s image abroad. The Saudi prince has maintained he had no prior knowledge of the murder.