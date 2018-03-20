FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 12:59 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

G20 wording on trade won't change much from Hamburg summit: Japan MOF official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The G20 finance leaders’ language on trade policy in their communique likely won’t change much from that of last year’s summit in Hamburg, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Monday.

But the official said there were differences among the G20 finance leaders on whether to debate global imbalances from a bilateral perspective or a multilateral one.

“There was an agreement (among the G20 finance leaders) that trade wars and protectionism were inappropriate,” the official told reporters.

The G20 finance leaders will wrap up their two-day meeting on Tuesday and issue a communique summarizing their agreements on issues ranging from global economic risks to cryptocurrency.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

