Putin says no discussion with Ukraine about release of sailors

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that there was no discussion with Ukraine about the possible release of the Ukrainian sailors who were seized along with their ships by Russia last month.

He spoke with reporters on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Russia is resisting international calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships that its border patrols fired on and seized in the strait near Russian-annexed Crimea last weekend.

Moscow accused the 24 sailors of illegally crossing the Russian border.