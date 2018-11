Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter.

SPA posted pictures of Prince Mohammed talking to Xi, but gave no details of what they discussed.