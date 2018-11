Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares for a family photo during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on twitter.

The ministry posted pictures of Prince Mohammed talking to Moon and Pena Nieto.