Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt November 27, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on twitter.

The ministry posted pictures of Prince Mohammed talking to Macron and other leaders.