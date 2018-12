Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the plenary session at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. G20 Argentina/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday. Saudi TV released a video of Prince Mohammed greeting Conte and talking to him, but gave no details of the discussion.