Argentina's Macri says accusations against Saudi crown prince may be discussed at G20

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday that accusations against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of war crimes and torture may be discussed during the G20 summit, which starts on Friday.

“Regarding the crown prince, who is attending this summit, Saudi Arabia is a permanent member of the G20. And, as such, he is attending. This issue, which has impacted the world, is on the table and it may come out in bilateral meetings or not, or in the G20 agenda,” Macri said.

Macri was speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was “very serious”.