FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is welcomed by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with Argentinian president Mauricio Macri on the sidelines of G20 summit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

SPA posted pictures of Prince Mohammed talking to Macri, but gave no details of what they discussed.