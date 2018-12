Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waits for the family photo during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, the Saudi Press Agency said early on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in fields of energy and investment, SPA said, without providing any details of the meeting.