U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Reuters) - Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported that U.S President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a friendly meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.

The television channel did not give further details.