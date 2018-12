Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the plenary session at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. G20 Argentina/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday.

Saudi State TV released a video of Prince Mohammed receiving Guterres for a meeting, but gave no details of what they discussed.