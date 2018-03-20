Spain says final obstacles to EU-Mercosur deal can be overcome

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The final obstacles to a long-delayed trade deal between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur can be overcome, Spanish Economy Minister Roman Escolano told reporters on Tuesday.

Spain's Economy Minister Roman Escolano speaks to journalists at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Slideshow (2 Images)

“Spain is very clearly committed to bringing this project, which we have negotiated for many years, to an end in the coming weeks or months,” Escolano said on the sidelines of a meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires, adding that he had discussed the deal with counterparts from the EU, Argentina, and Brazil.