March 20, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Spain says final obstacles to EU-Mercosur deal can be overcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The final obstacles to a long-delayed trade deal between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur can be overcome, Spanish Economy Minister Roman Escolano told reporters on Tuesday.

Spain's Economy Minister Roman Escolano speaks to journalists at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Slideshow (2 Images)

“Spain is very clearly committed to bringing this project, which we have negotiated for many years, to an end in the coming weeks or months,” Escolano said on the sidelines of a meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires, adding that he had discussed the deal with counterparts from the EU, Argentina, and Brazil.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
