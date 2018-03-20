G20 talks on trade 'constructive,' no concern of trade war: Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Discussions on international trade between the financial leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies gathered in Buenos Aires this week had a “constructive spirit,” Argentine central bank Governor Federico Sturzenegger said on Tuesday.

Argentina's Central Bank President Federico Sturzenegger speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

At a press conference closing the two-day G20 meeting, Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said delegates spoke in general terms on trade, and did not give the sense the world was heading toward a trade war. Planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports were not directly addressed, he said.