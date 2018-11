U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueREUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday “something could very well come out” of his meeting on trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Voice of America reporter said on Twitter.

Trump, who is set to meet with Xi over dinner on Saturday, made the comment in an interview with VOA, the reporter said.