Kremlin says no information on cancellation of Putin-Trump meeting at G20

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin has no official information on U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Argentina, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

Putin is on his way to Argentina and if the bilateral meeting is canceled he would have a couple of extra hours for meetings on the sidelines of the G20, Russian agencies reported.

Trump on Thursday said he was canceling a meeting with Putin scheduled to take place during the G20 summit, citing a crisis in Ukraine.