FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueREUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - President Donald Trump canceled a news conference at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

“We will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” Trump said in a tweet. The former president’s funeral arrangements have yet to be made, according to Bush’s spokesman.