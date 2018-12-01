Trump says he has 'incredible relationship' with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had an “incredible relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the start of a meeting between the two leaders on Saturday.

“The relationship is very special. The relationship that I have with President Xi, I think that’s going to be a very primary reason we’ll probably ending up getting something good for China and good for the United States, so we very much appreciate it,” Trump said, referring to trade.

Trump said he also plans to ask Xi about synthetic opioid fentanyl being sent from China to the United States being added to a “restricted category” of drugs.

Air Force One will be sent to Houston to retrieve the casket of President H.W. Bush, who died Saturday, and bring it to Washington, Trump added before sitting down for dinner with Xi.