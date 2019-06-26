G20 climate talks will be difficult: German official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Discussions on climate change will be particularly tough at the G20 summit of leading economies in Osaka, Japan, this year, a German government official said on Wednesday.
Countries within the group have widely differing views on climate change, with the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration seen as a leading opponent of attempts to shift the global economy to lower carbon production.
“Negotiations on the topic of climate will be especially difficult this time,” a German government official said.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin