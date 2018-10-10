FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Global regulators say crypto currencies need vigilant monitoring

LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto assets do not pose a threat to financial stability but “vigilant” monitoring is needed along with possible action to protect consumers, the global Financial Stability Board said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, Picture is taken February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“Based on the available information, crypto-assets do not pose a material risk to global financial stability at this time. However, vigilant monitoring is needed in light of the speed of market developments,” the FSB said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
