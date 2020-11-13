IMF'S Georgieva hails G20 debt framework but 'this crisis is not over'

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The adopted G20 common debt framework is a ‘very important step’ toward improving international debt architecture, but other countries besides the world’s poorest could face unsustainable debts and the crisis “is not over,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Georgieva, in remarks to officials from the Group of 20, said the common framework will increase the likelihood of private sector participation.