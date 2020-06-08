Russia to participate fully in G20 debt standstill for poor countries: U.S. Treasury

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday that Russia intends to “participate fully” in a G20 official debt service suspension initiative to help the poorest countries fight the coronavirus, the Treasury said in a statement.

The pledge came during a call today between the two finance ministers, during which they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and “response measures to support economic recovery in the United States and Russia,” the Treasury said.