Business News
June 8, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia to participate fully in G20 debt standstill for poor countries: U.S. Treasury

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday that Russia intends to “participate fully” in a G20 official debt service suspension initiative to help the poorest countries fight the coronavirus, the Treasury said in a statement.

The pledge came during a call today between the two finance ministers, during which they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and “response measures to support economic recovery in the United States and Russia,” the Treasury said.

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below