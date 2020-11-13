U.S. says open to extending G20 debt framework to other countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is open to extending a joint framework for debt treatment agreed Friday by G20 finance officials for the world’s poorest countries to include middle-income countries and small island states, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
The official said the United States would monitor China’s implementation of the common framework very closely, noting that lack of transparency in Chinese lending had allowed Beijing to “game the system” in the past.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.