France calls for global floor on carbon pricing

VENICE (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Friday at a meeting with his G20 counterparts for a global minimum price for carbon emissions in the absence of a single global price.
“Instead of having a global unique carbon price which we cannot reach for the time being, we propose to have a global floor on carbon pricing,” Le Maire said during a session on environmental taxation.
“I think that a global floor could be a very good starting point to have all the G20 member countries committing on carbon pricing,” he added.
