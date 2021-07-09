France calls for global floor on carbon pricing

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference for the launching of the 2020 income tax campaign at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

VENICE (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Friday at a meeting with his G20 counterparts for a global minimum price for carbon emissions in the absence of a single global price.

“Instead of having a global unique carbon price which we cannot reach for the time being, we propose to have a global floor on carbon pricing,” Le Maire said during a session on environmental taxation.

“I think that a global floor could be a very good starting point to have all the G20 member countries committing on carbon pricing,” he added.