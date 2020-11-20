EU to tell G20 to maintain COVID-19 economic support as long as needed

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Saturday urge G20 leaders to maintain economic support measures until the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is firmly underway.

“I will stress the importance of maintaining economic support measures, until the recovery is firmly underway,” von der Leyen said on Friday.

G20 leaders will convene by videoconference on Saturday, to discuss topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to tackle climate change.