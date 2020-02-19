Exclusive: G20 fin leaders see modest growth pick-up, coronavirus a risk - draft communique

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Financial leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20)expect a modest pick-up in global economic growth this year and next, but the coronavirus epidemic is a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb 22-23 said.

“After signs of stabilization at the end of 2019, global economic growth is expected to pick up modestly in 2020 and 2021. The recovery is supported by the continuation of accommodative financial conditions and some signs of easing trade tensions,” the draft, seen by Reuters, said.