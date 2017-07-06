G20 leaders to address taxation of digital economy: Schaeuble on ZDF

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders from the 20 leading global economies will discuss taxation of the digital economy at their meetings in Hamburg on Friday and Saturday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

He said the issue was unlikely to be resolved at the Hamburg summit but officials would review an interim report at the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and discussions would continue in 2018.

Schaeuble said G20 countries had made progress on the issue of money laundering and tax evasion, with new regulations sharply reducing the number of countries still on a black list of non-cooperative tax oases.