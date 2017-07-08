FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

Macron tells Putin tangible progress made in Russo-French relations

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend a bilateral meeting on the second day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.Ian Langsdon/POOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the two countries had made a "tangible" progress in bilateral relations, which could move to a new phase.

The two presidents met for the first time on May 29.

"On the subject of bilateral and regional issues, I welcome the quality and the intensity of the work that has been established since then," Macron, who kept Putin waiting for about 20 minutes, said ahead of their meeting behind closed doors.

"So I think now we can move on to a new phase because we both saw that we were doing what we were saying," Macron added.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier in Hamburg; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Stonestreet

