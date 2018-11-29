German leader forced to switch planes en route to G20 summit

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - The Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires was forced to land shortly after taking off from Berlin due to technical problems, the captain of the aircraft said.

The captain told passengers aboard the plane he decided to switch aircraft at the Cologne-Bonn airport in northwestern Germany after the “malfunction of several electronic systems”, but said there had been no security risk.

It was not immediately clear when a new aircraft would arrive to continue the 15-hour flight to Argentina.