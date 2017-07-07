FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 2:04 PM / a month ago

South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'

1 Min Read

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2017.Michele Tantussi

HAMBURG (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said he was in favor of dialogue with North Korea despite the "nuclear provocation" of its test-launch earlier this week of what the isolated state said was a nuclear-capable intercontinental missile.

Speaking after a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Moon also said he saw a role for Putin in helping de-escalate the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Putin warned the parties involved against losing self-control with regard to North Korea's nuclear ambitions, urging a "pragmatic, accurate" approach to its missile program.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Noah Barkin

