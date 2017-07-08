FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin links new Syria ceasefire deal to more pragmatic U.S. stance
July 8, 2017

Putin links new Syria ceasefire deal to more pragmatic U.S. stance

FILE PHOTO: A rebel fighter walks past damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria June 22, 2017.Alaa Al-Faqir/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that a new ceasefire deal in southern Syria was the result of the United States altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there.

Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, was referring to a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria reached by the United States, Russia and Jordan on Friday.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin/Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jon Boyle

