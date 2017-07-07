FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin and Trump agree Syria ceasefire: Lavrov
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a month ago

Putin and Trump agree Syria ceasefire: Lavrov

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as Russian President Vladimir Putin stands nearby during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017 Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria during talks at the G20 summit, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

The truce, agreed during talks held in a "constructive atmosphere", would start on July 9, Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian and U.S. leaders had also agreed to work on solving the Ukrainian crisis, and a U.S. representative would visit Russia for consultations on the issue, Lavrov added.

Reporting by Denis Dyomlkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

