Putin and Trump agree Syria ceasefire: Lavrov

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria during talks at the G20 summit, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

The truce, agreed during talks held in a "constructive atmosphere", would start on July 9, Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian and U.S. leaders had also agreed to work on solving the Ukrainian crisis, and a U.S. representative would visit Russia for consultations on the issue, Lavrov added.