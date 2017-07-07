Russia finance minister hopes Putin-Trump meeting will help Russian economy

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he hoped a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would have a positive impact on the Russian economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Siluanov also said the issue of protectionism would be mentioned in a summit communique that G20 leaders were working on, adding that protectionism was harmful for the global economy.

Siluanov also said that Russia had no plans to raise taxes in order to service state debt.