a month ago
Putin welcomes U.S. appointment of new envoy for Ukraine crisis
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 3:12 PM / a month ago

Putin welcomes U.S. appointment of new envoy for Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a news conference at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday Russia welcomed the United States appointing a new envoy to try to solve the Ukraine crisis.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday he had chosen Kurt Volker, a former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, to lead U.S. diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis, saying he had moved to fill the position at the urging of Russia's leader.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin/Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Janet Lawrence

