Lavrov: Putin told Trump that Russia did not meddle in U.S. vote

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Moscow had not meddled in the U.S. elections, and Trump accepted it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"U.S. President Trump said that he heard firm assertions from Russian President Putin that it is not true and that Russian authorities have not meddled in the elections," Lavrov said at G20 summit.

"He (Trump) said that he accepts these assertions. That's it," Lavrov said.