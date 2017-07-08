FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov: Putin told Trump that Russia did not meddle in U.S. vote
July 7, 2017 / 8:09 PM / a month ago

Lavrov: Putin told Trump that Russia did not meddle in U.S. vote

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Moscow had not meddled in the U.S. elections, and Trump accepted it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"U.S. President Trump said that he heard firm assertions from Russian President Putin that it is not true and that Russian authorities have not meddled in the elections," Lavrov said at G20 summit.

"He (Trump) said that he accepts these assertions. That's it," Lavrov said.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

