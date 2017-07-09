China's Xi reiterates commitment to resolving North Korea issue via talks: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday China's adherence to resolving the North Korean nuclear issue via talks, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi, meeting Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg, said that at the same time as making "necessary responses" to North Korea contravening U.N. resolutions there should be stepped-up efforts to promote talks, Xinhua added.