Germany worried U.S. could start trade war with Europe: Gabriel
#Business News
July 6, 2017 / 5:57 AM / in a month

Germany worried U.S. could start trade war with Europe: Gabriel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel listens during a news conference in Riga, Latvia, March 1, 2017.Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump could start a trade war with Europe, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday ahead of a G20 summit in the port city of Hamburg.

"There are things that cause great concern that the United States start a trade war with Europe," Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio without elaborating. He added Berlin would continue to seek through dialogue a situation in which Germany and the U.S. could act together.

Having returned from a multi-day trip to the Gulf region, Gabriel also said that there was currently no risk of a military escalation in the Qatar crisis and that there was progress.

Reporting by Christian Rüttger; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan

