a month ago
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 5:38 PM / a month ago

Trump pressed Putin on Russian involvement in U.S. election: Tillerson

U.S. President Donald Trump (3rd R), Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017 Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump opened his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising the concerns of the American people about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

"They had a very robust and lengthy exchange on the subject," Tillerson said after the two leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany.

"The president pressed President Putin on more than one occasion regarding Russian involvement. President Putin denied such involvement, as I think he has in the past."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann and James Dalgleish

