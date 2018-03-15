New German finance minister to meet U.S. counterpart on G20 sidelines: officials

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s new finance minister Olaf Scholz will meet his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina, senior German officials said on Thursday, adding that Berlin expected multilateral trade to be a big topic.

German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz is sworn-in by Parliament President Wolfgang Schaeuble in Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“The minister will have bilateral meetings with all G7 counterparts,” one of the government officials said on condition of anonymity, adding that Scholz would meet Mnuchin on either Sunday or Monday.

The subject of multilateral trade will “surely be a big topic” at the G20 meeting, the official said. The taxation of profits from digital business and regulation of crypto currencies will also be in focus, the official added.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s 20 biggest economies are scheduled to meet in Buenos Aires on March 17-20, with the state of the global economy and risks to growth being at the top of the agenda.