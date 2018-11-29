No plans to forge alliances on trade against China at G20: German official

A man stands next to a board with the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers logo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are no plans to forge coalitions on trade against China or any other country at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Argentina, a German official said on Thursday, adding that the G20 negotiations were very tough this year.

Asked whether Germany could forge alliances at the G20 summit against the backdrop of the trade conflict between the United States and China, the official said: “This is not about forging alliances.”