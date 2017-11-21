FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulators rethink assessing risks at big insurers
Sections
Featured
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S.
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Business
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 9:00 AM / in an hour

Regulators rethink assessing risks at big insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A global list of insurers that must comply with tougher rules won’t be updated this year because its compilation could change, the Financial Stability Board said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported the rethink earlier this month, marking a big win for insurers following pressure from the U.S. Treasury.

The FSB, which coordinates financial rules across the Group of 20 (G20) economies, updates its list of globally systemic insurers each November.

The Basel, Switzerland-based FSB said work on developing a different approach to compiling to list by focusing more on an insurer’s activities rather than size or cross-border reach, “may have significant implications for the assessment of systemic risk in the insurance sector”.

The FSB will review progress on the activities based approach in November 2018.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.