Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister and finance minister, speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation "Our Future in the Digital Age", on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Sunday the country was not currently in a situation that requires deploying fresh fiscal spending measures.

Aso made the comment in a news conference after chairing a meeting of Group of 20 finance leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.