BOJ Kuroda: G20 reaffirms commitment to use all tools to fight risks

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda answers a question during a news conference of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019.Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday the Group of 20 finance leaders reaffirmed their commitment to use all policy tools if risks to their economies materialize.

But there was no discussion on what specific measures the G20 countries should take, as that would depend on economic conditions of each member, Kuroda told a news conference after a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors in Fukuoka, southern Japan.